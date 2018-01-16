Raptors' DeRozan fined for '5-on-8' comment criticizing refs

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan has been fined US$15,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the league’s officiating.

The punishment was announced Tuesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league’s executive vice-president for basketball operations.

DeRozan made his remarks after the Raptors’ 127-125 loss to Golden State on Saturday in Toronto.

He was fuming in part about a scramble for a loose ball that went out of bounds next to the Warriors’ bench. After a video review, Golden State was awarded possession with three seconds left. Stephen Curry was fouled and made a pair of free throws before Fred VanVleet hit a buzzer-beating 3.

DeRozan said after the loss that “It’s frustrating being out there feeling like you’re playing 5-on-8. Some of those calls were terrible, period.”

