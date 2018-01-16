Loading articles...

Celebration of life to be held Tuesday for former mayor June Rowlands

Last Updated Jan 16, 2018 at 7:14 am EST

The first female mayor of Toronto has died. June Rowlands was 93. Her son Bruce Rowlands says his mother died on Thursday night at a long-term care facility. Rowlands celebrates her election victory as the first female mayor of the city of Toronto, in Toronto on November 12, 1991. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hans Deryk

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday for former Toronto mayor June Rowlands.

The city’s first female mayor died in her sleep just before Christmas.  She was 93.

Rowlands was elected in 1991 and served one term as mayor.

Tuesday’s service will take place at 2 p.m. at Rosedale United Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to donate to Wellesley Central Place, for their recreation and palliative care programs.

||
rds65

The big news here is that no one misses her slurping noises at the feed trough, just another piggy gone is all!

January 16, 2018 at 8:06 am
Prof. M

@rds65.; how about a little respect for the dead. I wasn’t a fan of her, but, come on. Now if the story was about Keith or Justine, that’s a whole different matter.

January 16, 2018 at 8:27 am
