Celebration of life to be held Tuesday for former mayor June Rowlands

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday for former Toronto mayor June Rowlands.

The city’s first female mayor died in her sleep just before Christmas. She was 93.

Rowlands was elected in 1991 and served one term as mayor.

Tuesday’s service will take place at 2 p.m. at Rosedale United Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to donate to Wellesley Central Place, for their recreation and palliative care programs.