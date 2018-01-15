The Latest: Tremor occurred before floor collapse in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia – The Latest on a structural collapse at stock exchange tower in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A college student visiting the Jakarta Stock Exchange says she felt a tremor just before a mezzanine floor collapsed into the building’s lobby, with the debris hitting and injuring some of her friends.

“We were visiting the Jakarta Stock Exchange as part of our study tour when the structure suddenly collapsed, causing chaos,” a student from Palembang in Sumatra, identified as Ade, told MetroTV.

She said some of her friends suffered head wounds and broken bones.

Figures given by spokespeople for three hospitals show more than 50 people were injured.

___

1:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Jakarta’s Siloam Hospital says it has received more than two dozen victims from the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower, where a mezzanine floor collapsed into the lobby on Monday.

Triana, who uses one name, said the seriousness of the injuries of the 28 people was still being assessed.

MetroTV footage showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building while others lay on the grass or steps outside the tower.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto say the structure that collapsed was a mezzanine floor.