Prime Minister Trudeau to unveil Olympic flag bearer on Tuesday morning

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of the Canadian Olympic Committee will announce the flag bearer for the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Tuesday morning.

Joining the Prime Minister will be Ken Heher, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, COC president Tricia Smith and Canada’s chef de mission Isabelle Charest.

The announcement will be made in the House of Commons.

Hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser was the flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Games will be Feb. 9.