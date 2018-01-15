Loading articles...

Man charged after allegedly throwing urine at police

Last Updated Jan 15, 2018 at 5:49 pm EST

A southwestern Ontario man is facing charges after allegedly throwing urine at police officers.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were sent to a Simcoe, Ont., residence early Saturday morning to investigate a mischief complaint.

Investigators say someone had damaged a fire detector on the second floor causing the fire alarm to be activated.

When officers returned later in the morning, it’s alleged one of the residents opened the door and attempted to throw urine on the officers.

A 73-year-old man is charged with assaulting a peace officer with weapon and mischief.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Jesus Nervous

don’t and never under estimate what grumpy old men can do, some of them own firearm don’t hesitate to use it so fast.

January 15, 2018 at 7:26 pm