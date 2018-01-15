Child critically injured after being pinned between 2 vehicles near school

A female child, believed to be between five and seven years old, suffered life-threatening injuries after she was pinned between two cars near St. Raphael Catholic School in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area on Monday.

According to 680 NEWS, a parent exited a vehicle to pick up their kids, but the vehicle began rolling forward, striking the child and trapping her between another vehicle.

It happened at around 3:20 p.m.

The child was rushed to hospital where she remains in critical condition.