Weather travel advisory with snow on the way for Monday

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Toronto and the GTA as forecast snow could make the Monday morning commute a tricky one.

The national weather service says bands of flurries coming off Lake Ontario is expected to drop 5 cm of snow on Sunday night, primarily in the eastern part of the city as well as southern York and Durham regions.

“Roads may quickly become icy and visibility is expected to be reduced at times,” warns Environment Canada.

Another 5 cm of snow is likely for the Monday morning commute and “a more widespread area of snow” is forecast for the evening drive.