The Latest: Offred on the run as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns

PASADENA, Calif. – The Latest on upcoming programming from the TV Critics meeting in Pasadena, California (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss said motherhood will be at the drama’s heart in an even more wrenching way in season two.

Moss said her pregnant character must face that her baby will be taken away from her in a totalitarian society that uses “handmaids” to breed children.

The award-winning series opens with Moss’ character, Offred, on the run for the first time, executive producer Warren Littlefield told TV critics Sunday.

Marisa Tomei will guest star in the second episode of the drama that returns April 25 on the streaming service Hulu.

Series creator and executive producer Bruce Miller said it doesn’t go beyond the story of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” even as it expands on it.

The series and Moss won Golden Globe awards earlier this month, adding to its big 2017 Emmys haul.

___

10:20 a.m.

George Clooney is directing and starring in a TV series version of the novel “Catch-22.”

Streaming service Hulu said Sunday that the six-part series based on Joseph Heller’s anti-war satire will go into production in 2018. A debut date and other cast members weren’t announced.

Clooney will play Col. Cathcart in the drama he’s directing with his Smokehouse Pictures partner, Grant Heslov. Smokehouse is producing it with Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

The 1961 novel focuses on a World War II Air Force bombardier, John Yossarian, whose determined efforts to evade combat are thwarted by a bureaucratic rule, Catch-22, which became a lasting catchphrase for a no-win situation.

A 1970 film based on “Catch-22” was directed by Mike Nichols and starred Alan Arkin as Yossarian and Martin Balsam as Cathcart.