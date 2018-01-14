Security footage released of gas station arson suspect

Toronto police are looking for help in identifying a suspect wanted as part of an arson investigation.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon a person approached a gas pump at a station on Eglinton Avenue near Ionview Road, just west of Kennedy Road.

Security footage released shows the suspect igniting a bag, setting it down next to the gas pump before grabbing the nozzle and dropping it on top of the burning package.

The suspect, wearing all black clothing and his face concealed, then flees the scene but the burning package fails to ignite and eventually smolders out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.