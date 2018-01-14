Loading articles...

Security footage released of gas station arson suspect

Last Updated Jan 14, 2018 at 5:59 pm EST

Security footage of arson suspect at a gas station on Eglinton Avenue near Ionview Road (TPS/Handout)

Toronto police are looking for help in identifying a suspect wanted as part of an arson investigation.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon a person approached a gas pump at a station on Eglinton Avenue near Ionview Road, just west of Kennedy Road.

Security footage released shows the suspect igniting a bag, setting it down next to the gas pump before grabbing the nozzle and dropping it on top of the burning package.

The suspect, wearing all black clothing and his face concealed, then flees the scene but the burning package fails to ignite and eventually smolders out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

milt4

What a lunatic!!!! I had caught someone, on my home surveillance, doing this to my car. Called the police and they dismissed just as a “prank”. I think it was a matter of having to do some work (which they are paid very well to do) if they weren to consider it as a crime rather than a “prank”. So they let it go.

January 14, 2018 at 7:10 pm
Leo11

@milt4: Like the Police recording a complaint of gunshots fired as a regular call and not a gun call (

January 14, 2018 at 7:18 pm
Hide All Comments