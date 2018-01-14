7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru's coast

LIMA, Peru – The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru’s coast. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The USGS says that the temblor struck 42 kilometres (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST) on Sunday at a depth of 12.1 kilometres (about 7.5 miles).

It wasn’t immediately clear if a tsunami warning has been issued.