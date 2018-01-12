Loading articles...

Wannabe rabbit and cat cuddlers inundate City of Toronto with applications

Last Updated Jan 12, 2018 at 9:00 am EST

In this June 21, 2016 photo, a New England cottontail rabbit sits in a cage in Providence, R.I. Toronto Animal Services says it has been overwhelmed by responses to its call for rabbit and cat cuddlers and is no longer looking for volunteers, fur now. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne

TORONTO – Toronto Animal Services says it has been overwhelmed by responses to its call for rabbit and cat cuddlers and is no longer looking for volunteers — fur now.

The city has ongoing volunteer opportunities for cat and rabbit cuddlers at three of its shelters.

In a Tweet earlier this week, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city recently received more than 900 requests from residents wanting to volunteer.

He said the rabbit and cat socialization program is full and is no longer accepting applications.

