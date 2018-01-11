Roller-coaster weather causes several watermain breaks in Toronto

This time last week, the GTA was in the grips of extreme cold. On Thursday, the region will get soaked with rain and unseasonably warm temperatures. Then, on Friday night, it is back to the deep freeze.

The changing weather conditions have not been kind to Toronto’s watermains, with a number of breaks shutting down major routes.

On Wednesday afternoon, a massive sinkhole from a broken watermain appeared in the southbound lanes of Yonge Street at William Carson Crescent, near York Mills Road. Two lanes remain closed as crews working to replace both the broken pipes and the roadway. The closure will have a major impact on drivers coming off Highway 401.

Massive sinkhole has closed two right lanes of southbound Yonge Street just south of the 401 near York Mills, causing major traffic delays pic.twitter.com/HXd8GCwRQW — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) January 10, 2018

Elsewhere in the city, a watermain break also closed Pape Avenue north of Cosburn Avenue. Other watermain-related closures include Bermondsey Road north of O’Conner Drive and The Queensway east of The East Mall.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario including the GTA, calling for rainy conditions Thursday and into Friday.

The weather agency said the rain will be light for much of the day but will intensify Thursday night. Around 10-20 millimetres of rain is expected to fall, but other areas could see higher amounts. The melting snow along with the rain will cause pooling of water on roads and low-lying areas.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said Thursday will be windy with showers as the temperature climbs to 9 C. Rain continues at night and into Friday morning.

But a cold front will move in later on Friday, bringing an end to the mild temperatures. Taylor said rain changes to freezing rain and snow on Friday afternoon and into the evening as the temperature drops to -14 C by nightfall.