Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry out against Cleveland Cavaliers

TORONTO – Guard Kyle Lowry is out of the Raptors lineup as Toronto hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Lowry has been struggling with a bruised tailbone and missed the Raptors 90-89 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. He was hurt after a nasty fall in Toronto’s 114-113 overtime win in Brooklyn on Monday night.

Toronto head coach Dwane Casey said at morning shootaround that he wasn’t sure if Lowry would dress against Cleveland, but then confirmed he was out two hours before tipoff.

“He was out on the court this morning shooting shots, but he’s still sore,” said Casey. “So you have to check with the doctors and let the medical people exactly where he is.”

Lowry is averaging 16.2 points, seven assists and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. Casey is not sure when the multiple time all-star will be 100 per cent.

“I don’t know exactly a timetable or when or how he’s feeling or what his status is as far as his health is concerned,” said Casey. “But he’s moving around, moving much better than he was the other day.”

Forward Serge Ibaka is also out of the Raptors lineup as he serves as one-game suspension after throwing punches with Miami’s James Johnson on Tuesday.

Ibaka is averaging 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

