Suncor operations cease at base plant after 'process upset' knocks out power

Last Updated Jan 11, 2018 at 7:20 pm EST

A man is reflected in a sign as he leaves the building where Suncor Energy headquarters is located in Calgary on January 17, 2002. Suncor Energy Inc. says operations have ceased at its oilsands Base Plant near Fort McMurray, Alta., after a temporary power loss Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CALGARY – Suncor Energy Inc. says operations have ceased at its oilsands base plant near Fort McMurray, Alta., after a temporary power loss Wednesday afternoon.

Company spokesperson Erin Rees would only describe the cause of the power loss as a “process upset” but says power was restored as of Wednesday night.

Rees says she cannot provide more detail because it’s a “day to day operational issue.”

She says the incident does not impact the safety of the company’s employees or contractors.

Suncor is currently focused on a safe return to operations, Rees says.

She says during that return to operations, there is potential for additional flaring at the plant.

