2 arrested after head-on crash involving stolen vehicle in Brampton

Last Updated Jan 11, 2018 at 5:51 am EST

File photo of Peel Regional Police cruiser.

Two males are in hospital, and are facing charges, after a crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Bramalea Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard, near Bovaird Drive East around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say it appears one vehicle struck a second vehicle head-on.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were found unconscious in the stolen vehicle.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The teen and the woman driving the other car were taken to a local hospital. There has been no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police believe road conditions played a part in the crash.

