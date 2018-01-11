In the news today, Jan. 11

Eight stories in the news for Thursday, Jan. 11

———

PM TRUDEAU HECKLED ABOUT KHADR SETTLEMENT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned angry heckling into enthusiastic applause as he fielded a question about the $10.5 million settlement for Omar Khadr during a town hall meeting in Hamilton. In reply to a woman who said she was enraged by the deal, Trudeau said he is also angry, but noted that had the government not settled as it did, a lawsuit could have cost between 30-and-40 million dollars. Trudeau will hold another town hall tonight in London, Ont.

———

CANADA FILES TRADE COMPLAINT AGAINST U.S.

Canada has attacked U.S. trade practices in an international complaint about the use of punitive duties. The latest duties were announced Wednesday against Canadian newsprint, following similar moves against softwood lumber and Bombardier. U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer called the complaint an “ill-advised attack.” The back-and-forth comes two weeks before the next round of NAFTA talks.

———

CHINA CRITICAL OF VANCOUVER MEETING ON NORTH KOREA

China is criticizing an international summit on North Korea in Vancouver next week, saying the event co-hosted by Canada and the U.S. is likely to do more harm than good. Ottawa hasn’t said which countries are invited to Tuesday’s meeting, but a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry says his country will not be at the table.

———

CANADIANS ASKED TO COMMENT ON JUSTICE REFORMS

The Justice Department is asking Canadians for their views ahead of long-promised reforms to the criminal justice system. The interactive online consultation includes a survey asking participants to weigh in on a number of scenarios and an open online discussion. The online consultation will end on Jan. 31.

———

JURORS TO BEGIN DELIBERATIONS IN LAC-MEGANTIC TRIAL

The 12 jurors in the Lac-Megantic railway trial are set to begin their first day of deliberations in a Sherbrooke, Que., courthouse. Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre are charged with criminal negligence in the tragedy that killed 47 people in July 2013 when a runaway train carrying crude derailed and exploded. All three have pleaded not guilty.

———

FAMILY: WINNIPEG COUPLE KILLED IN JAMAICA BURGLARY

Global Affairs Canada says it is seeking more information about the death of a Canadian couple in Jamaica. Police there identify the victims as 81-year-old Melbourne Flake and 70-year-old Etta Flake of Winnipeg. Global Affairs has not released any names, but says consular services are being provided to the family. Family members say the couple were killed in a burglary.

———

HOSPITALS URGED TO KEEP BABIES SUFFERING OPIOID WITHDRAWAL WITH MOMS

The Canadian Paediatric Society has released a recommendation to doctors and hospitals that babies suffering withdrawal symptoms from exposure to opioids while in the womb. The CPS advises that babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome and their mothers should room together in hospital when possible, rather than the baby being to a neonatal intensive care unit.

———

E. COLI OUTBREAK LINKED TO ROMAINE LETTUCE APPEARS OVER

Public health officials say a bacterial outbreak linked to romaine lettuce appears to be over. The Public Health Agency of Canada says there have been no reports on the onset of illness since Dec. 12. As of Wednesday, officials say there have been 42 cases of E. coli illness reported in five provinces. Seventeen people were sent to hospital and one person died.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will releases job vacancies for the third quarter and November’s new housing price index.

— Companies reporting results today include Postmedia, The Jean Coutu Group, theScore Inc., and Shaw Communications.

— Hockey Canada will unveil the men’s team roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

— Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox will appear in a Regina court on a charge of assault.