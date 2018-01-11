10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SEARCH FOR VICTIMS PRESSES ON AFTER CALIFORNIA MUDSLIDE

Hundreds of searchers continue the grim and grueling work of hunting for survivors and digging up bodies in the mud and wreckage left by flash flooding in the wealthy coastal enclave of Montecito.

2. TRUMP GROUP SAYS MEMO SUPPORTS ITS ARGUMENT OVER EMAILS

The transition group for Trump contends that a memo in the hands of the General Services Administration will support its side in a dispute with the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling.

3. SEXUAL MISCONDUCT POLICIES FACE UPDATES IN STATE CAPITOLS

A 50-state review by the AP finds that state legislatures vary tremendously in what kinds of policies and procedures they have in place to deal with sexual harassment and misconduct claims.

4. WHAT HAS HIT A $14 BILLION POTHOLE

China’s plan for a modern Silk Road of railways, ports and other facilities linking Asia with Europe hits political and financial hurdles in Pakistan.

5. TRUMP SUPPORTERS FEEL LET DOWN BY FEDS’ POT OVERSIGHT

The move feels especially punitive to Trump voters who work in the growing legal marijuana industry, which has taken hold in states of all political stripes.

6. ALABAMA ENTERS FAST LANE TO BECOME MAJOR AUTOMAKER HUB

The Southern state lands a $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda expected to employ thousands.

7. BRUTAL AMERICAN COLD SNAP DEEMED FREAK OF NATURE

A quick study by scientists theorizes climate change wasn’t a factor but it is making such frigid weather spells much rarer.

8. TO CATCH A THIEF

Paris police are searching for at least two robbers suspected of stealing jewels possibly worth millions from the Ritz Hotel in Paris in a dramatic heist.

9. NORTH KOREA: POPULARITY OF ‘FIRE AND FURY’ FORETELLS TRUMP’S END

Michael Wolff’s bombshell new book gives North Koreans good material to attack the U.S. president, with a newspaper opining that “Trump is being massively humiliated worldwide.”

10. AMAZON LOOKS TO BUILD ON 1st SEASON OF NFL STREAMING

The question looking ahead is how aggressively will the tech giant be in the sports streaming landscape.