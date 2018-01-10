Protests planned at Tim Hortons over cuts to paid breaks, benefits

Protests are planned outside some Tim Hortons locations in Toronto on Wednesday, following a decision by some franchise owners to get rid of paid breaks and scale back on employee benefits — in the wake of Ontario’s minimum wage increase.

The protests, which have been organized by the Ontario Federation of Labour, will take place at over a dozen locations across southern Ontario, including eight in Toronto (list below):

3488 Lawrence Ave. E. (near Markham Road) – 8 a.m.

2708 Keele St. (near Wilson Avenue) – 8 a.m.

455 Spadina Ave. (near College Street) – 8 a.m.

1094 Bloor St. W. (near Dufferin Street) – 8 a.m.

1733 Eglinton Ave. E. (Bermondsey Road) – 9 a.m.

264 Bloor St. W. (at University of Toronto near St. George Street) – 2 p.m.

4700 Keele St. (at York University near Steeles Avenue) – 3 p.m.

444 Yonge Street (near College Street) – 4:30 p.m.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will be at one protest in Cobourg — that franchise is owned by the children of Tim Hortons founders.

The minimum wage went from $11.60 per hour to $14 at the start of the year.

The coffee chain has released a statement condemning the choice of the franchise owners, saying employees shouldn’t be treated as an expense or to “further an agenda.”

