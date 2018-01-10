Sam the Record Man sign official re-lighting ceremony on Wednesday

It’s been shining down on Yonge-Dundas Square for a couple of weeks but the iconic Sam the Record Man sign will mark its official re-lighting on Wednesday.

Ryerson University, the City of Toronto and the Sniderman family will host the ceremony, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The sign was taken down from the Sam the Record Man store in 2008, a year after the store closed.

File photo of the Sam The Record Man music store on Yonge Street. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Don Denton

The spinning discs were lifted into place at their new home at 277 Victoria St. last month.

