N.B teen with cancer who inspired good deeds to be honoured by Governor General

RIVERVIEW, N.B. – A New Brunswick teenager with terminal cancer is being honoured by Governor General Julie Payette with a Meritorious Service Decoration for inspiring people around the world to do good deeds.

Becca Schofield gained national attention in December 2016 when she posted a message on Facebook asking people to perform acts of kindness and post them on social media with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

The Riverview teen had put the request on her bucket list of things to do before she died after getting a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The Schofields told Global News they received a letter confirming the decoration in December, noting that a presentation ceremony will be held at a later date.

Her mother, Anne Schofield, says the young woman feels honoured by every award she has received.

She says her daughter is feeling better but is often tired, adding that they are taking things one day at a time since they know “the journey is nearing its end.” (Global News)