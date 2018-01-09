Loading articles...

3 injured in house fire north of Barrie

Last Updated Jan 9, 2018 at 7:16 am EST

Police on scene of a fire in Victoria Harbour, Jan. 9, 2018. CITYNEWS

Three people have been sent to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Victoria Harbour, just north of Barrie.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Nielson Road around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Sources told CityNews three adults and two children were in the home at the time.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said a 16 year old suffered serious injuries and a six-year-old child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Leon said an adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire allegedly started in a Christmas tree.

CORRECTION: This is a corrected story. A previous version stated that five people were injured

