Loading articles...

Pedestrian pinned under truck on Eglinton Avenue

Last Updated Jan 9, 2018 at 7:01 pm EST

Toronto Police cruiser

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being hit by a truck near Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road area on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. about a person being pinned under a truck.

Officers at the scene say the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

Eglinton is closed in both directions from Birchmount to Ironview Road.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies