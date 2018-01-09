Loading articles...

Police search for possible arsonist in downtown Toronto fires

Last Updated Jan 9, 2018 at 5:56 am EST

A Toronto Fire department truck drives to a call in Toronto on March 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Stephen C. Host

Toronto police are searching for a possible arsonist after several small fires downtown.

Officers were called out to the Parliament and Carlton streets area around 3 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a man setting fires.

Once police arrived, they found a bike, a box and some garbage on fire. All were quickly put out.

There is not description yet of a possible suspect.

