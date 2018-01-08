Large power outage causes TTC disruptions

Thousands of people in the city’s east end are without power this morning after a large outage bordering the Don Valley Parkway in the east, Victoria Park in the west, Danforth to the north and Lake Shore to the south.

Driving into darkness on Broadview north of Gerrard. Everything is out including traffic signals and streetlights. One our way to Broadview station for an update @BTtoronto pic.twitter.com/DOWPZsNKT4 — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) January 8, 2018

We're experiencing an outage in the east end with rough boundaries of Eglinton East/Lake Shore/Yonge/Victoria Park. We've lost our power supply from @HydroOne. More details to come. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) January 8, 2018

The outage is also impacting Line 2. Trains are turning back on Line 2 at Broadview Station and Woodbine Station due to power outages at various locations. Shuttle buses are operating from Broadview to Woodbine stations.

UPDATE: Trains turning back on Line 2 at Broadview Station and Wodoobine Station due to power outages at various locations. Shuttle buses operating from Broadview to Woodbine Station. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) January 8, 2018

Toronto Hydro said the outage in the east end is the result of a power loss on the Hydro One side.

Good morning Toronto….no #power @TorontoHydro @CityNews @CityMelanie This is looking west from around Leslie and Lakeshore. Usually the CN tower is visible. pic.twitter.com/WXv0IE9Swu — Martin Johnston (@mjohnst2) January 8, 2018

#TTC riders boarding shuttle buses in the dark at Broadview station. Trains on Line 2 turning back at Broadview and Woodbine due to widespread outage. pic.twitter.com/QykoU2GhpK — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) January 8, 2018

A portion of Etobicoke is also without power.

Toronto Hydro crews have been dispatched. There has been no word on the estimated time of return.