Large power outage causes TTC disruptions

Last Updated Jan 8, 2018 at 6:55 am EST

Toronto Hydro outage map shows thousands without power in the city's east end on Jan. 8, 2018. TORONTO HYDRO

Thousands of people in the city’s east end are without power this morning after a large outage bordering the Don Valley Parkway in the east, Victoria Park in the west, Danforth to the north and Lake Shore to the south.

The outage is also impacting Line 2. Trains are turning back on Line 2 at Broadview Station and Woodbine Station due to power outages at various locations. Shuttle buses are operating from Broadview to Woodbine stations.

Toronto Hydro said the outage in the east end is the result of a power loss on the Hydro One side.

A portion of Etobicoke is also without power.

Toronto Hydro crews have been dispatched. There has been no word on the estimated time of return.

