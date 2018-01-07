Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sydney swelters through its hottest day in almost 80 years
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 7, 2018 4:53 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 7, 2018 at 5:40 pm EST
Fans of England cheer during the fourth day of the Ashes cricket test match between England and Australia in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
SYDNEY – Dangerous heat is roasting parts of Australia with temperatures that haven’t been seen in decades.
The temperature in Sydney hit an almost 80-year high of 47.3 degrees Celsius (117 Fahrenheit) on Sunday — a sharp contrast to the bitter cold that has gripped much of the U.S.
The temperature was just shy of the city’s all-time high of 47.8 C (118F), set in 1939.
New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said the state’s heat wave plan had been activated to respond to “severe to extreme heat conditions.”
Thousands were left without power, and total fire bans were put in place as officials warned of a severe danger.
Residents were urged to drink extra water and limit their time outdoors because of air pollution resulting from the hot weather.
