Fourth victim dies after head-on crash on Hwy. 7 in Pickering

A fourth victim has died after a head-on crash on Hwy. 7 in Pickering on Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after the BMW she was a passenger in collided with a Mercedes-Benz around noon.

Three people in the BMW were pronounced dead on scene and the injured woman was airlifted to hospital by Ornge.

On Sunday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said she succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The four victims from Oshawa have been identified as Diosdado Chahal, 69, Dhoser Chahal, 27, Imelda Chahal, 70, and Hayley Doyling, 25.

A forth person has died in hospital as a result of this collision.

Identified as:

Diosdado CHAHAL, 69 years old, Dhoser CHAHAL, 27 years old (both males, driver and passanger)

Imelda CHAHAL, 70 years old and Hayley DOYLING, 25 years old (female passengers) all 4 from Oshawa On. — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 7, 2018

Related stories:

3 dead after head-on crash on Highway 7 in Pickering