Loading articles...

Fourth victim dies after head-on crash on Hwy. 7 in Pickering

Last Updated Jan 7, 2018 at 6:43 pm EST

A fourth person has died after a head-on collision in Pickering, Ont. (Kerry Schmidt/OPP)

A fourth victim has died after a head-on crash on Hwy. 7 in Pickering on Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after the BMW she was a passenger in collided with a Mercedes-Benz around noon.

Three people in the BMW were pronounced dead on scene and the injured woman was airlifted to hospital by Ornge.

On Sunday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said she succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The four victims from Oshawa have been identified as Diosdado Chahal, 69, Dhoser Chahal, 27, Imelda Chahal, 70, and Hayley Doyling, 25.

Related stories:

3 dead after head-on crash on Highway 7 in Pickering

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies