North York shooting leaves man in serious condition

(Ken Townsend/CityNews)

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after being shot in North York.

Police are investigating after someone was shot, possibly with a shotgun, from a vehicle near Jane and Finch just after midnight.

No word on any suspects at this time.

