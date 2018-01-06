Victims in horrific high-speed crash on Hwy. 401 identified

Police have identified the victims who died in the horrific crash on Hwy. 401 near Warden Avenue on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said an SUV hit a concrete barrier on the median between the express and collector lanes around 4 a.m.

Photos posted on social media showed the vehicle almost completely wrapped around a light standard and nearly sliced in half.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Saturday the driver was 45-year-old Dwane Koltchigin from Brampton and the passenger was 31-year-old Carla Whyte from Oshawa. They were both pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.