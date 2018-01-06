Loading articles...

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Regent Park shooting

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Regent Park shooting (Ken Townsend/CityNews)

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Regent Park.

Police were called to the area of Sackville and Oak streets around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

No word yet on any suspects.

