Image released of suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Markham

The York Regional Police Homicide Unit has released an image of a man wanted in connection with a suspicious death in Markham.

Police were called to the Stirling Crescent and Denison Street area just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2017.

Michael Khan, 30, was found unconscious on Sterling. Police said he was hit by a vehicle and transported to hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The vehicle did not remain on scene.

The following day, police released a security camera image of a U-Haul truck that was seen in the area at the time.

Police have now identified a suspect as 21-year-old Deshawn McKenzie, of Toronto, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police are hoping to speak with anyone with information on McKenzie’s location and are encouraging him to obtain legal advice and turn himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 (ext. 7865).