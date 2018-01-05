Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,349.44, down 63.50 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 12 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $13.16 on 30.8 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $1.68, or 5.2 per cent, to $34.00 on 9.5 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 66 cents, or 3.57 per cent, to $19.16 on 5.5 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Up six cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $9.67 on 5.2 million shares.

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FT). Miner. Down two cents, or 5.41 per cent, to 35 cents on 4.9 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up 49 cents, or 2.94 per cent, to $17.17 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Communication services. Down 15 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $47.13 on 799,610 shares. The company is buying the western operations of AlarmForce Industries from Bell Canada. Telus will pay about $66.5 million to acquire about 39,000 customer accounts in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan — representing nearly 40 per cent of the total AlarmForce customer base in Canada.