Women accusing theatre star Albert Schultz of sex assault to speak today

TORONTO — Four women who have filed sexual assault and harassment lawsuits against a prominent figure in Canadian theatre and the well-known company he co-founded will speak out today at a news conference in Toronto.
The lawsuits naming Toronto-based Soulpepper Theatre Company and its founding artistic director Albert Schultz were filed this week by Patricia Fagan, Hannah Miller, Kristin Booth and Diana Bentley, who have all agreed to be named publicly.
In the lawsuits, the actresses allege the 54-year-old Schultz exposed himself, groped them, and otherwise sexually humiliated them.
The allegations have not been proven in court.
Soulpepper’s board of directors said Wednesday that Schultz will be off the job pending an investigation and his wife, executive-director Leslie Lester, has volunteered to step down in the interim.
Schultz, who is also an executive producer on the hit CBC television series “Kim’s Convenience,” says he will defend himself “vehemently.”
Why now? Why wait to come forward and get it on record of this truly happened as they say?
“The allegations have not been proven in court.” Exactly. So why is this man suffering yet?
This is wrong. When I was a boy my dad warned me of women who would scream rape to get what they want (usually money).
How do we know these aren’t women taking advantage of the “me too” movement, destroying men’s lives across the world right now with no due process? Shall we start committing vigilante justice too and just murder people on the way to the court house, because we are so riled up by the political engineering and psychological operations against our peace of mind and way of life?
There is evidence surfacing lately that shows the democratic party of the USA paid the women that claim sex assault from Trump too.
Did you hear about the woman that was gushing to trump in a letter, wanting to be his hair dresser or something, and he said no. Big surprise she is screaming the loudest that he was uncouth to her.
Don’t be fooled by untested accusations. These are real people’s lives and they deserve due process. We can string them up when we have the proof to know we aren’t being used as emotional tools in other men’s games.