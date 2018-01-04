Women accusing theatre star Albert Schultz of sex assault to speak today

TORONTO — Four women who have filed sexual assault and harassment lawsuits against a prominent figure in Canadian theatre and the well-known company he co-founded will speak out today at a news conference in Toronto.

The lawsuits naming Toronto-based Soulpepper Theatre Company and its founding artistic director Albert Schultz were filed this week by Patricia Fagan, Hannah Miller, Kristin Booth and Diana Bentley, who have all agreed to be named publicly.

In the lawsuits, the actresses allege the 54-year-old Schultz exposed himself, groped them, and otherwise sexually humiliated them.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Soulpepper’s board of directors said Wednesday that Schultz will be off the job pending an investigation and his wife, executive-director Leslie Lester, has volunteered to step down in the interim.

Schultz, who is also an executive producer on the hit CBC television series “Kim’s Convenience,” says he will defend himself “vehemently.”