Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Queen West area incident

Last Updated Jan 4, 2018 at 6:21 am EST

Police investigate an incident near Queen and Strachan that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, Jan. 4, 2018. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A woman has been rushed to hospital after an incident in the Trinity Bellwoods Park area.

Paramedics were called to the scene near Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Officials said the woman was found in the stairwell of a building. She was suffering life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released.

Emergency crews remain on scene.

