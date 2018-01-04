RCMP response to missing Saskatchewan Indigenous man found dead under review

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. – An independent investigation will be done into how the RCMP responded to a call that an Indigenous man had walked away from a care home in northern Saskatchewan.

Police say the 59-year-old missing man was found dead along a rural road on Dec. 27 — the morning after he disappeared from the home outside Prince Albert.

Local Mounties say in a release that foul play is not suspected, but an initial review determined that their response “may not have been sufficient.”

The Saskatoon Police Service is to conduct the external review.

The Saskatchewan RCMP has also requested that the Justice Ministry appoint an independent observer.

An internal RCMP review is also underway.

Mounties are not releasing the dead man’s name and say no further information will be released for now.