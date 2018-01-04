Police looking for missing Burlington senior suffering from dimentia

A search is underway for a missing Burlington senior who suffers from dementia.

Police believe 78-year-old Margaret McCormick wandered away from her senior’s residence without a jacket in this frigid weather.

McCormick was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the Plains Road and Waterdown Road area.

She’s five-foot-two with a thin build and silver-white hair. She was wearing a hat with green stripes, jeans, and red boots and was carrying a white garbage bag.

Residents in the Aldershot area are being asked to check their property and sheds in case she tried to take shelter from the cold. If you spot the woman, you’re asked to call 911 or Halton Police.