Father charged with second-degree murder in deaths of daughters appears in court

VICTORIA – A man facing two charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of his young daughters made a brief appearance Thursday in a Victoria courtroom.

Andrew Berry’s case has been adjourned until Feb. 1 after British Columbia provincial court heard he needs four weeks to retain legal counsel.

The 43-year-old was wearing a grey hoodie and did not speak during his court appearance.

Police have said they were called to a residence in Oak Bay on the evening of Dec. 25 where officers discovered the bodies of six-year-old Chloe Berry and her four-year-old sister, Aubrey.

A family friend has said the girls’ mother, Sarah Cotton, called police after their father didn’t return them as scheduled on Christmas Day.

Court documents show Berry was granted parenting time with his children following a custody hearing last year between the estranged common-law couple.