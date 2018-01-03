Loading articles...

2 dead in Hwy. 401 accident

Last Updated Jan 3, 2018 at 6:25 am EST

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were called to a scene on Hwy. 401 eastbound near Warden Avenue at around 4 a.m.

They say a car crashed into a pole on the median between the express and collector lanes on the 401. The vehicle was reportedly completely wrapped around a sign supporting pole.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the victims have not been released at this time.

The eastbound 401 is closed between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road for the investigation.

