Condolences pour in after Mormon church leader's death

SALT LAKE CITY – Condolences and remembrances poured for Mormon church leader Thomas S. Monson on Wednesday, the day after he died at age 90. They came from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, leaders of other faiths and public figures like former vice-president Al Gore.

Monson was president of the church and served in top leadership positions for more than 50 years, making him a well-known fixture for generations of Mormons.

Some responses to news of his death:

Mitt Romney, former Republican presidential candidate:

“Thomas S. Monson walked where Jesus walked, lifting the downtrodden, comforting the wounded, healing the sick, brightening the lives of the lonely at heart.” Romney was the first Mormon major-party presidential candidate.

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, president of the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops:

“As we engage important questions on family and the dignity of the human person, Catholics and Mormons work together and support each other.” DiNardo highlighted Monson’s hands-on approach and concern for the poor in a statement. “Today, Catholics join their Latter-day Saints brothers and sisters in commending his soul to the mercy and love of God.”

Donny and Marie Osmond, entertainers and Mormons:

“He has always been there for our family during special occasions and even in the most difficult of times,” Marie Osmond said in a tweet that included a photo of her with Monson.

“He was a man of God, a friend to all, and one who truly lived what he preached,” Donny Osmond tweeted.

Glenn Beck, conservative talk-show host:

Beck, who is Mormon, tweeted that Monson was “one of the kindest, most humble and loving men I have ever met.”

Rabbi Noam Marans, American Jewish Committee:

“President Monson played a key role in deepening Jewish-Mormon relations,” he said in a statement. “I’m a great believer that by working together we eliminate the weakness of one standing alone and substitute the strength of many standing together.”

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake:

“His legacy is one of kindness, peace, and hope,” said Flake, a Republican and a member of the church, in a tweet. “As he always said, ‘the future is as bright as your faith.'”

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch:

“I’m so grateful for the life of my dear friend and for the example he left for everyone to follow,” the Republican Hatch, a Mormon, said in a statement.