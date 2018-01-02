One dead in Tottenham house fire

One person is dead after a fire at a semi-detached home in Tottenham, west of Newmarket.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Monday on Park Crescent.

Officials said fire crews rescued a man and a teenage boy from the fire, but a woman was found dead inside the home.

The man and boy were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

NTFR on scene of working structure fire on Park Cres in Tottenham. Heavy fire conditions on arrival and breached into adjoining home. 2 patients transported to hospital with injuries.@simcoecountyPS / OPP on scene & @K_F_E_S rehab on route to scene. — NEW TECUMSETH FIRE (@NewTecFireChief) January 2, 2018

The fire also spread to adjoining homes.

There has been no word on what caused the blaze.

Crews remain on scene.