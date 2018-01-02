Loading articles...

One dead in Tottenham house fire

Last Updated Jan 2, 2018 at 5:44 am EST

One person is dead after a fire at a semi-detached home in Tottenham, west of Newmarket.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Monday on Park Crescent.

Officials said fire crews rescued a man and a teenage boy from the fire, but a woman was found dead inside the home.

The man and boy were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The fire also spread to adjoining homes.

There has been no word on what caused the blaze.

Crews remain on scene.

