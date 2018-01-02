Loading articles...

$50K reward offered in 20-year-old murder case

Last Updated Jan 2, 2018 at 6:56 am EST

Gracelyn Greenidge, 41, found dead in her apartment on July 29, 1997 . On Jan. 2, 2018 police offered a reward of upto $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the killer. POLICE HANDOUT.

Toronto police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that may lead to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for a murder that took place over 20 years ago.

Gracelyn Greenidge, a 41-year-old nursing assistant who lived alone, was found dead in her Driftwood Avenue apartment on Jul. 29, 1997. Police say she died from blunt force trauma.

She was found by a co-worker who became concerned when she did not show up for her shift at a Christie Street seniors residence.

In the appeal video released by the homicide unit, cold case Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant says Greenidge was found on the floor of her apartment covered in blood. He adds it was obvious that there was a “violent struggle” between Greenidge and her killer.

After analyzing evidence at the scene, a DNA examination revealed a male DNA profile. The profile was checked against the national DNA databank and did not match any names currently listed. The information was also used to rule out the men who knew the victim.

“We have the killer’s DNA, now we just need a name to go with the DNA, nothing more,” said Gallant.

Police are appealing for anyone who did not speak to them during the original investigation, to come forward.

 

