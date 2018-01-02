$50K reward offered in 20-year-old murder case

Toronto police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that may lead to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for a murder that took place over 20 years ago.

Gracelyn Greenidge, a 41-year-old nursing assistant who lived alone, was found dead in her Driftwood Avenue apartment on Jul. 29, 1997. Police say she died from blunt force trauma.

She was found by a co-worker who became concerned when she did not show up for her shift at a Christie Street seniors residence.

In the appeal video released by the homicide unit, cold case Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant says Greenidge was found on the floor of her apartment covered in blood. He adds it was obvious that there was a “violent struggle” between Greenidge and her killer.

After analyzing evidence at the scene, a DNA examination revealed a male DNA profile. The profile was checked against the national DNA databank and did not match any names currently listed. The information was also used to rule out the men who knew the victim.

“We have the killer’s DNA, now we just need a name to go with the DNA, nothing more,” said Gallant.

Police are appealing for anyone who did not speak to them during the original investigation, to come forward.