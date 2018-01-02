One in custody after North York hit-and-run

One person is in custody following a hit-and-run in North York.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Monday near Yonge Street and Wilson Avenue.

A woman in her 20s suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said after fleeing the area, the driver returned to the scene.

“There are consequences both under the Highway Traffic Act and, of course, under the Criminal Code. It is a jailable offence to fail to remain at the scene of a collision where there are injuries,” Const. David Hopkinson explained.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.