Mississauga home badly damaged in fire overnight

Last Updated Jan 2, 2018 at 6:07 am EST

A Mississauga home was severely damaged after a fire early on Tuesday morning.

Peel police, Mississauga fire and EMS responded to a working fire on Lundene Road near Winston Churchill Boulevard south of the QEW at around 3:20 a.m.

All the occupants of the home made it out safely. Police and fire services also rescued two dogs from the home.

No injuries were reported but the home has extensive damage.

