China's 2017 movie ticket sales rise 13.5 per cent

BEIJING, China – Domestic movie ticket sales rose 13.5 per cent in 2017 in China, the world’s second-biggest global film market.

The Xinhua News Agency, citing data from China’s film regulator, said Monday domestic ticket sales totalled 55.9 billion yuan ($8.6 billion) last year.

The top-grossing title was the domestically made action picture “Wolf Warrior 2,” which took in 5.7 billion yuan ($875 million).

China’s film market is narrowing the gap with the top market, the United States, where last year’s domestic box office is estimated to have declined 2.6 per cent from 2016 to $11.1 billion.

Xinhua said mainland-made movies accounted for 54 per cent of ticket sales, or 30.1 billion yuan ($4.6 billion).