Loading articles...

US university's 43rd list of words it would like to banish

Last Updated Dec 31, 2017 at 5:40 am EST

Lake Superior State University’s 43rd annual list of words and phrases nominated for banishment by members of the public:

— Unpack

— Tons

— Dish

— Pre-owned

— Onboarding/Offboarding

— Nothingburger

— Let that sink in

— Let me ask you this

— Impactful

— Covfefe

— Drill Down

— Fake News

— Hot Water Heater

— Gig Economy

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies