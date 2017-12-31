Pair of puppies rescued by Hamilton police

Hamilton police captured a pair of adorable runaways, loose on the streets Sunday morning.

In a release, Hamilton police say members of their Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT) were patrolling the city streets around 10:30 a.m. when they spotted two citizens suddenly jump out of a car and start running.

When they stopped to find out what the problem was, they noticed the pair were chasing two puppies that were running down the roadway. The citizens along with the officers were able to capture the puppies and place them in the back of the police cruiser to warm up.

Given that an open roadway is no place for a pair of pups, plus the freezing temperatures, they were turned over to Animal Control as an owner could not be located.