NYC fire release video showing charred interior of deadly blaze

The victims of New York City’s deadliest fire in decades include a man who immigrated to the Bronx from Ghana and dreamed of becoming a military policeman.

A relative tells The New York Times that Emmanuel Mensah had rescued a number of people then went back into the burning building, where he died of smoke inhalation.

Twum Bredu says Mensah had recently graduated from Army National Guard boot camp.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother’s stove accidentally sparked the inferno that raced through a door and up five floors.

A dozen people died in the blaze.

Fire Department video released Friday showed the century-old building’s charred halls and stairs, where icicles had formed from water poured on the blaze.

Video footage of the burned out hallway and stairwell of 2363 Prospect Ave in the Bronx, where a 5th alarm fire killed 12 people. #FDNY Fire Marshals determined the cause of the fire to be a young child playing with the burner on a stove pic.twitter.com/MwcuxX6j8k — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

The 26-unit apartment building was required to have self-closing doors, which swing shut on their own to keep fires from spreading, city Housing Preservation and Development Department spokesman Matthew Creegan said. Investigators will look at whether the door to the apartment was defective or if an obstruction prevented it from closing, though Mayor Bill de Blasio said there was “nothing problematic about the building that contributed to this tragedy.”

No self-closing door violations were issued during an inspection in August, though the city would not have examined every apartment, Creegan said. Such violations are common: The city cited 7,752 of them last year.

While the doors are required in any apartment building with more than three units, they sometimes do not work properly because they get clogged or dirty, New York fire-safety consultant Jim Bullock said.

The building was too old to be required to have modern fireproofing such as sprinkler systems and interior steel construction.

The management company for the building’s owner, D&E Equities, said it was talking to city officials and was “shocked and saddened” by the deaths and injuries.

Excluding 9-11, Thursday’s fire was the city’s deadliest since 87 people were killed at a social club in the same Bronx neighbourhood in 1990. A fire in a home in another part of the Bronx killed 10 people, including nine children, in 2007.

About 170 firefighters worked in 15-degree weather to rescue dozens of people.