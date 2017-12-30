Loading articles...

Gas leak at Yorkville intersection where watermain broke Friday

Last Updated Dec 30, 2017 at 1:49 pm EST

A gas leak was reported t a Yorkdale intersection on Dec. 30, 2017. CITYNEWS/Jason MacLellan

Just a day after a watermain broke in Yorkville, a gas leak has been reported at the same intersection.

Police responded to a call at Park Road and Rosedale Valley Road at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews are working to repair the leak. Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Park Road is closed south of Rosedale Valley Road.

There is no word on when roads will reopen.

 

