Raptors suspend forward Ibaka for one game for violating team rules

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors suspended forward Serge Ibaka for one game Friday after a violation of team rules.

That means Ibaka will miss Toronto’s home game Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

The team said in a statement the suspension resulted from an altercation between Ibaka and a Raptors staff member following the club’s 124-107 road loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

“Both parties have apologized,” president Masai Ujiri said. “We’ve discussed this internally as a team, and we won’t be discussing it any further.

“Now we’re focused on moving forward together, and we look forward to having Serge back in the lineup.”