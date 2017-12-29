Loading articles...

Delivery van collides with dump truck in Brampton

Last Updated Dec 29, 2017 at 7:40 am EST

A food delivery van and dump truck collided in Brampton on Dec. 28, 2017. CITYNEWS/Peter Dworschak

One person was rushed to hospital after a serious crash in Brampton overnight.

Peel police responded to a call at around 10:40 p.m. for a collision on Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road.

A food delivery van reportedly collided with a dump truck. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The intersection is currently closed for the investigation.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies