Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,209.13, down 12.82 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 66 cents, or 7.38 per cent, to $9.60 on 51.9 million shares.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (TSX:POT). Fertilizer. Down five cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $25.78 on 21.7 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 67 cents, or 2.20 per cent, to $29.74 on 19.4 million shares.

OpenText Corp. (TSX:OTEX). Application software. Up five cents, or 0.11 per cent, $44.71 on 12.2 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up 70 cents, or 3.89 per cent, to $18.70 on 8.9 million shares.

Agrium Inc. (TSX:AGU). Agriculture. Up 48 cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $144.58 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $3.03 on 3.4 million shares. The company says EgyptAir has signed a firm agreement to purchase a dozen CS300 aircraft along with purchase rights for an additional 12 of the aircraft. EgyptAir’s letter of intent to buy the aircraft was announced Nov. 14 during the Dubai Air Show — about a month after Bombardier announced it would partner with Airbus to manufacture and market the C Series planes.